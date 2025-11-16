Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Releases Earnings Results

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS DNPLY opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

