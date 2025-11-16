Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Releases Earnings Results

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.8%
OTCMKTS DNPLY opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Dai Nippon Printing
