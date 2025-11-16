Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) versus Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tucows alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -25.99% N/A -9.05% Opera 13.93% 8.91% 7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $384.73 million 0.60 -$109.86 million ($8.97) -2.31 Opera $480.65 million 2.51 $80.77 million $0.90 14.96

This table compares Tucows and Opera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tucows and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 1 0 0 0 1.00 Opera 0 2 4 0 2.67

Opera has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 77.07%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

Opera beats Tucows on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.