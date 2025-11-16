CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.93.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $537.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.72, a P/E/G ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.74 and a 200-day moving average of $471.74. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

