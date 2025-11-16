Summitry LLC Acquires 418 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Summitry LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in SAP by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 280,896 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 195.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,312,000 after buying an additional 146,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.90. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

