Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crown by 161.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Crown by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of CCK opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

