iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Raised by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

