MTM Investment Management LLC Has $924,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193,795,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after acquiring an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after buying an additional 136,011 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

