6,150 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

