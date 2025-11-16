Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,157,379 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,218,000 after buying an additional 777,619 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,064.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

