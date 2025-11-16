Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Posts Earnings Results

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$323.41 million for the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.42%.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
CFW opened at C$3.12 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.26.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
