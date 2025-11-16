Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Posts Earnings Results

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$323.41 million for the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

CFW opened at C$3.12 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

