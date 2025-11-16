MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,272,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,705,430,000 after buying an additional 451,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,253,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,519,000 after acquiring an additional 352,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,571,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,260,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,911,000 after purchasing an additional 158,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,965,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.3%

Shell stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $68.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Get Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.