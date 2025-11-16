Summitry LLC Has $586,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ExlService by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ExlService by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,751.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

