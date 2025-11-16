Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,339 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $170.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

