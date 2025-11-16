Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $293.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.67. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.54 and a 52-week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.