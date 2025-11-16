Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of VEEV opened at $293.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.67. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.54 and a 52-week high of $310.50.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.