Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 424,525 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,552,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,525 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $32,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 69.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

