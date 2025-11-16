Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 555.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $307,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $449.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.