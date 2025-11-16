Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 46,269 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

