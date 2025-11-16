Firestone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

