Sanders Capital LLC Sells 35,350 Shares of ING Group, N.V. $ING

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ING Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 303,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Price Performance

NYSE ING opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.