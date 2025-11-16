Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.8% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

