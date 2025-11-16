Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 984,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.