Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $1.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $67.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

