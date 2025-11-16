Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

