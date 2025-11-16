Savant Capital LLC Has $473,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.39. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.21 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

