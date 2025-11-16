Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $303.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $826.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

