Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,071,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $332,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

DOC stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

