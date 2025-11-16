Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,058 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $397,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $142.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

