PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.