Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,720.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. This trade represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $23.03 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

