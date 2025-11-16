Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kura Oncology worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kura Oncology by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $77,164.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,070.14. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Powl sold 8,891 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $79,485.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,103.44. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 122,675 shares of company stock worth $1,196,657 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 4.9%

KURA opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.35. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

