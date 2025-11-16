Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

