Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF $MVFG Stock Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MVFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,449 shares during the period. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 96.42% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF worth $97,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:MVFG opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $33.45.
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF Profile
