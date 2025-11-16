Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF $MVFG Stock Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MVFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,449 shares during the period. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 96.42% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF worth $97,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVFG opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $33.45.

Get Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF alerts:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (MVFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund follows an equally-weighted index composed of equity ETFs that demonstrate positive cash flow. The fund targets ETFs with global market exposure, including emerging markets, and can toggle to Treasury ETFs in cases of market downturn MVFG was launched on Mar 6, 2024 and is issued by Monarch.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.