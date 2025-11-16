Pinney & Scofield Inc. Has $13.84 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Pinney & Scofield Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 9.4% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinney & Scofield Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

DFUV opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

