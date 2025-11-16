Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $408.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.80 and a 200 day moving average of $377.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

