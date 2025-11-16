Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock Price

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRCL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.53.

NYSE CRCL opened at $81.82 on Friday. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.80.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $4,244,472.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 248,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,600,094.04. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

