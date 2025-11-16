China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.26.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

