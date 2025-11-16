Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $57.72

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.9688.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFL. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

NYSE GFL opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in GFL Environmental by 63.0% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

