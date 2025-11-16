Berry Corporation (BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 4th

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

Berry has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Performance

BRY stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $269.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Berry Company Profile

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.