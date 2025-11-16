NikolAI (NIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $699.49 Thousand

NikolAI (NIKO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, NikolAI has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NikolAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NikolAI has a total market capitalization of $699.49 thousand and $9.60 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NikolAI

NikolAI’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00067801 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,807.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

