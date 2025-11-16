KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $162.04 thousand and approximately $0.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00001909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00009489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000078 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00133543 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

