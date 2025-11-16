Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of QMCO opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Quantum has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Quantum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.610–0.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Quantum by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 449,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,775,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quantum by 170.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Quantum by 655.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

