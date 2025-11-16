Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 627.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.4% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 41,333 shares of company stock worth $6,124,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

