Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $323,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

