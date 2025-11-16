Usual Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.87 Million (USUAL)

Usual (USUAL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Usual has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Usual token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Usual has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Usual alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,309.15 or 0.99740944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Token Profile

Usual’s total supply is 1,518,553,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,311,549,270 tokens. The official message board for Usual is blog.usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Usual’s official website is usual.money.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,518,534,419.36693339 with 1,311,540,265.25727654 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.0302525 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $12,342,103.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Usual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Usual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.