Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.37 Billion Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,402,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.70% of RTX worth $1,373,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $175.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

