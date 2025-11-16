Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 76,723 Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned about 0.09% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,750,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,936 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,874,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,460.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,552,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 758,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,161 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $43.69 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

