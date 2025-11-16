Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $412,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

