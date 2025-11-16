Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,152 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $372,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ANB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 277.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,974.02. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,010.68. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,394,511. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

