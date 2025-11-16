Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 62,334 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Stellantis by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 32.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 60,097 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stellantis N.V. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

