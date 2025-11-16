Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,076 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $64,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

NYSE:GS opened at $790.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $841.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $785.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $710.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

